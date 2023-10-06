Madhya Pradesh: Brijendra Pratap Singh Inaugurates Panna Tiger Reserve Core Area Gate In Chhatarpur

Picture for representation |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The minister of mineral resources, Brijendra Pratap Singh, inaugurated the Akola Gate, granting access to the core area of the Panna Tiger Reserve.

Singh said that the Panna Tiger Reserve is emerging as the centre of attraction for tourists, drawing visitors not just from the state but from around the world. Whoever comes Panna gets mesmerized by its beauty, he added.

The addition of Akola Gate, marks the third entrance point for tourists, with the previous options being the Mandla and Hinauta Gates.

On the first day of its opening the Akola Gate on Aman Ganj Road welcomed approximately 30 tourists who arrived in 6 jeeps.

Previously, most tourists entered the reserve via the Panna-Chhatarpur Road, using the Hinauta and Mandla Gates. With the introduction of the Akola Gate, it is expected that more tourists will pass through Panna which will boost the economy of the area.

Brijendra Jha, field director of Panna Tiger Reserve, said that the addition of the Akola Gate will not only increase tourist numbers but also create employment opportunities for the local population. It will enhance the overall experience for visitors, allowing them to witness the park's magnificent biodiversity and get a chance to spot the majestic home of Panna tigers.