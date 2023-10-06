Madhya Pradesh: Bhupendra Singh Flags Off 4 Buses For School Kids In Sagar, Will Be Cost-free

FP Photo

Malthaun /Bandri (Sagar): Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh has flagged off four new buses worth Rs 1.32 crore to the educational institutions in Malthaun and Bandri.

The buses will carry students free of cost, besides he donated two garbage collecting vehicles worth Rs 36 lakh to Bandri Nagar Parishad.

The minister also transferred Rs 5.59 crore to the accounts of the beneficiaries under PM Housing Scheme, donated ten computers to the e-library of Malthaun college and a music system to the music department of the college.

He sanctioned an amount of Rs 1 crore for Devi Lok to be constructed at the temple in Malthaun fort and said Malthaun festival will be organised on the pattern of Dohela festival.

Bollywood artists will be invited to perform in the Malthaun festival, he said.

The minister also launched the scheme for refilling of gas cylinders under Ujjawala Yojna.

Singh sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for construction of a hall fororganisingthe functions of the Bansal community, Rs 5 lakh for restoration of Hanuman temple and Rs 5 lakh for construction of a platform at Mata Mandir in ward number 7.

He also sanctioned money for admission of badminton player Mahi Richharia to Sports Academy and Rs 10,000 each to two groups of children for presenting fine cultural events.

Singh said 450 contestants took part in a singing competition, Khurai Idol, being held in Khurai.

Out of 20 finalists five have been selected and each of male and female singers, getting first position in the contest, will be given Rs 51,000 and a trophy.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)