Madhya Pradesh: Two students killed, 20 hurts as their vehicle collides with bus on way to school

20 other students, aged 8 to 10 years, were injured. Four of them are critical.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 06:07 PM IST
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two students of a school were killed, and 20 others injured, four of them critically, on Tuesday when their pick-up vehicle collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said.

The incident occurred near Patiyari village on the Jawa-Dabhora road, about 70 km away from the Rewa district headquarters, under the limits of Panwar police station, said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Venkateshwar Rao.

"Two girls, aged six and eleven who were students of class 1 and 5 respectively, were killed. 20 other students, aged 8 to 10 years, were injured. Four of them are critical. They are undergoing treatment at the Rewa Medical College," he told reporters.

The pick-up vehicle was going to drop students at a private school located at Jawa.

Legal action is being taken against owners and operators of the pick-up vehicle and the passenger bus, officials said.

