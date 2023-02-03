Madhya Pradesh: Two roads to be built in Khurai

Representative Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 9.79 crore for constructing two roads in Khurai.

The funds were sanctioned on a proposal put forward by Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh.

According to an order issued by PWD, over Rs 3.26 crore will be spent to build the 3.6-km-long Singhpur-Talapar road.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 6.53 crore will be spent to construct the 7.20-km-long Pyasi-Bankhiria-Badoli road.

The Singhpur-Talapar road will connect BarodiaBaman, GmbhiriaBujurg, Tevri, Demna, Bahrol and other villages. In the same way, the Pyasi-Bankhiria-Badoli road will connect Ganpat, Dhanaura, Badoli, Pali, Paharpur, Bachhou, Badri, Gadhaula and Jagir villages.

Officials asked to take steps for Vikas Yatras

Collector Deepak Arya has directed all the officials to make arrangements for Vikas Yatras to be taken out from February 5 to February 25.

The Yatras will cover each village and each ward in the city. The routes of the Yatras will be fixed on the advice of the local legislators, he said.

For the Yatras in urban areas, the commissioner of Nagar Nigam will be the nodal officer for Yatras in the areas that come under the municipal corporation. Additional collector of Sagar district will be the nodal officer for Yatras in rest of the urban areas.

For the rural areas, chief executive officer of district Panchayat will be the nodal officer.

