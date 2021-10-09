Madhya Pradesh: Two members of inter-state robbers gang held

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Itarsi police have arrested two members of an inter-state gang of thieves, informed the town in charge Ramsneh Chouhan on Friday.

The police were searching for the thieves after they were found accused for robbing a jewellery shop in Old Itarsi on September 27.

The rest of the team members have fled to Gujarat, said Chouhan.

Vimal Soni (38) from old Itarsi had filed a complaint that few unidentified men robbed his shop, Radharani Jewellers, on the intervening night of September 26 and 27.

According to Soni, the thieves had broken into their shop and had stolen some jewelleries and Rs 11,000 in cash.

The police, on investigation, identified the thieves as Ankit Singh Babra (25) and Manogar Singh (35) from Devas, Heera Singh (35) and Dharmendra Dubey (35) from Ahmadabad and Satnam Siklikar from Khargone.

A team of police led by sub-inspector Vivek Yadav then left for Gujarat on Wednesday to find the rest of the members of the team.

They confiscated a vehicle that was used in the ploy. The Madhya Pradesh police arrested both the accused from Devas.

They told the police about their gang members and about their crimes during interrogation.

The main members of the gang are Heera Singh and Janrail Singh with 40-50 men under them in Gujarat, said the arrested accused.

