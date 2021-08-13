Madhya Pradesh: Two held for trying to take gold loan against polished jewellery

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested for allegedly trying to procure a gold loan by mortgaging fake gold ornaments. The accused were trying to get the loan from Manappuram gold Loan Company at Lalghati, said police.

Sub inspector Moolchand Meena of the Kohefiza police said the two accused Paratap Meena and Abhishek tyagi reached the gold loan company on Thursday. They carried five rings and a necklace and offered those ornaments to the manager Kaluram Meena.

They sought a loan of Rs 5 lakh against these ornaments. The manager when got these ornaments examined found them to be artificial. He informed police and a team reached the spot. The accused were held, said SI Meena. He said the accused told them that they had used polish to create gold like ornaments. The cop said that the accused were booked for the fraud, arrested and sent to jail on Friday.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:50 PM IST