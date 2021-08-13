Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest youth for blackmailing man with his wife’s obscene images

Bhopal (Madhya Paresh): A youth befriended a woman and allegedly clicked her obscene images to extort Rs 3 lakh from her husband with whom she is already separated, said police. However, the estranged husband lodged a police complaint and got the accused arrested. The incident occurred in Hanumanganj area where the accused lives. The cops have found such obscene images in his phone, clicked with other women.

The Hanumanganj police said the 30-year-old complainant lives in Kohefiza. He separated from his wife a year ago. Police said the accused Mohammad Danish came in contact with the woman in February and befriended her.

The accused clicked some obscene images of the woman during their relationship. However, he contacted Nafees in March and sent him some of those images. Danish also threatened him to give Rs 3 lakh, else he would circulate those images. The man lodged a police complaint after that. The Hanumanganj police carried out an investigation into the case and booked the accused.

Sub inspector Satendra Choubey said Danish had demanded money from the man to delete those images. The incident occurred in March and a complaint was lodged. After an investigation the Hanumanganj police arrested Danish on Friday.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:45 PM IST