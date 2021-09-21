Madhya Pradesh: Two held for assaulting man who allegedly teased girl

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday in connection with the assault on a 28-year-old man for allegedly teasing a girl, a video of which had gone viral on social media, police said.

Police had booked three persons after a man, recently released from jail in an extortion case, was beaten up by the kin of a girl he had allegedly teased, a police officer said.

The victim is a resident of Mirzapur district in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh district who runs a dhaba on the MP-UP border.

"We have arrested Vipin Singh and Gabbar Singh in connection with the thrashing of the man in Arjunpur Paikan village allegedly in the case of teasing a girl. We will soon arrest another absconding accused Deepak Tiwari," Hanumana police station in-charge Shail Yadav said.

After the video surfaced on social media on Monday, the police booked three people under section 327 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the video clip, one of the accused is holding a belt tied around the neck of Jadhav, while another person is hitting him with a stick.

Later, the man holding the belt also beats up the victim, who is left with a bloodied mouth and crying for apologies and pleading not to repeat the act in future.

