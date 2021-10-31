Madhya Pradesh: Two die, three injured in head-on collision in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two youth died while three received serious injuries in a head-on collision at the turn of Para Main Road under Jabalpur Bargi police station.

According to the Bargi police, they were not wearing helmets during the accident in which Rahul alias Chintu Patel, 18, and Bhavendra Sawatwan, 25 died on the spot itself while Shantanu Mali, Pancham Markam and Nitesh Gaur got seriously injured in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital.

According to the locals, they were returning after doing daily wages.



Taking cognizance of the matter, the police has lodged a complaint and have informed the family members.

After a preliminary investigation, the police handed over the bodies of the deceased to their relatives.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 04:46 PM IST