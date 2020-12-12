Madhya Pradesh: Two die of burn injuries in Bhopal, short circuit cause fire in house

BHOPAL: Two persons who received burn injuries in Kolar on Monday died on late Friday night.

The deceased Shanty Kapoor and Pannalal were injured when their house caught fire due to short circuit. Their family member Mankis Pardi, 22, died immediately. She was wife of Shanty Kapoor. Kapoor and Pannalal were admitted in hospital. Police said the deceased Pannalal was security guard at a nursery.

Both Shanty and his wife Mankis lived on the ground floor while Pannalal lived on the first floor of the house in nursery located in Kanha Kunj area near Banjari Dussehra Maidan. Their children were playing outside the house at about 8 pm when short circuit occurred and house caught fire. As a result, they were saved. The bodies were sent for postmortem and handed over to relatives on Saturday.