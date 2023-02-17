Madhya Pradesh: Two deaths and a stampede later, thousands of devotees leave Kubereshwar Dham

Devotees leave for home | FP Photos

Madhya Pradesh: Two deaths, 50 'missing' people and a stampede later, devotees have begun to leave Sehore’s Kubereshwar Dham on Friday.

The management committee of Kubereshwar Dham also cancelled the Rudraksh distribution fest due to the ruckus.

Disappointed over poor arrangements of food, water and accommodation, thousands of people packed their bags and left for their home. The dham campus got so overcrowded that several devotees had to sleep on open farms. Some were even seen taking shelter along the roadside on Thursday night.

Devotees take shelter along the roadside | FP Photos

As per information, five pandals were set up in the campus for accommodation purpose. One pandal holding upto maximum 10,000 devotees. However, around 4 lakhs devotees reached Kubereshwar Dham to attend Shiv Mahapuran katha and Rudraksh distribution by Pandit Pradip Mishra, leading to a ruckus.

Overcrowded pandals push devotees to makshift tents | FP Photos

Several devotees, battling shortage of water amid rising temperature, waited in a queue that stretched hundreds of meters, to avail free Rudraksh. Nearly 2000 of them fell unconscious on Thursday afternoon. This led to a stampede in the campus.

Two women—one aged 52 years and other 40 years, died of alleged ‘heart attack’ during a stampede in Kubereshwar Dham.