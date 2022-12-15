Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested for illicit liquor trade in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department officials of Narmadapuram arrested two men on charges of trading illicit liquor in the villages linked to the town, official sources said on Thursday.

The officials added that two crates of illicit liquor and 15 litres of distillery wine have been seized from the possession of the accused.

Sub-inspector of excise department, Suyash Faujdar told the media that Narmadapuram collector has ordered to run a special campaign to curb the trade of illicit liquor in the Malakhedi and Raipur villages of the district.

He continued by stating that following a tip-off, the excise department team raided the Malakhedi and Raipur villages, where they registered three cases of illicit liquor trade and arrested two accused, who were later released on bail.

Faujdar said that the estimated price of the seized liquor is close to Rs 9 thousand. It is noteworthy that despite the special campaign, which is in force to curb illicit liquor trade, the cases pertaining to the same are emerging in the district almost on a daily basis.

However, the excise department officials have stated on the issue that the accused involved in such offences are strictly questioned about procurement of illicit liquor, as all the liquor licensed shops receive the same kind of liquor, to identify which is impossible.

