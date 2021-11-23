e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 03:46 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Tribal man sustaining injuries during PM’s event, dies

Staff Reporter
BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man who had sustained injuries during the tribal convention attened by the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, died on Monday.

According to the Piplani police, Meetha Ram was a resident of Barwani district and he had come to attend the convention in Jamboree maidan on November 15.

Meetha Ram was trying to click photos and climbed atop the bus. However, he slipped from there and sustained injuries.

He was rushed to the Hamidia hospital where he died on Monday. His body was handed over to relatives and a case was registered with the police.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 03:46 PM IST
