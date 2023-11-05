Madhya Pradesh: Tremor Felt In Five Divisions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tremors were felt in Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar and Rewa divisions after an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal.

According to the meteorological department, light tremors were felt on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Satna and Rewa. Many people had come out of their homes due to the earthquake in Bhopal at midnight.

According to people in some areas of the city, water started moving in the house due to vibration. On the other hand, there was news from Agar Malwa and Morena region that tremors were felt there also. According to the National Seismological Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was Birendra Nagar of Nepal.

Earlier, light tremors were felt in Seoni at around 12.55 pm on Thursday afternoon. This geological movement was recorded in the National Centre for Seismology. The intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 2.8 on the Richter scale.

For the last few months, mild earthquakes have been felt in Seoni district headquarters and surrounding villages, including Dunda Seoni, Janta Nagar and Dorlichhatarpur. Before this, mild tremors were felt on September 29, 30 and October 1.

An earthquake of 2.8 magnitude was also recorded at 9.20 pm on October 1. On September 29, an earthquake of 2.9 magnitude was recorded. An earthquake of 1.8 magnitude was recorded on September 30. ?

