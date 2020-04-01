Madhya Pradesh: Transport department earns 9% more revenue in year 2019-2020

BHOPAL: The state transport department has earned Rs 3266.38 crore in 2019-2020, which is 9 percent more than previous financial year of 2018-2019.

The transport commissioner V Madhu Kumar informed that in the year 2018-19, the revenue was Rs 3002.85 crore and in the next financial year it increased to Rs 3266.38 crore.

Notably, the year had faced financial slow down and in few months following lockdown over Covid-19.

Due to slow down, huge fall in registration was seen. The HGV vehicle registration has dropped to 48 percent. The MGV vehicle registration drop of 15 percent was seen, the registration of big vehicles like transportation bus is 16 percent. The drop of registration in two wheelers and four wheelers has dropped to 2 percent and 8 percent respectively.

It is informed that the revenue is collected, by collecting the pending amount, by implementing the one-time settlement and the special campaign run by the department time to time.