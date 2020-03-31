Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: Black marketing amid lockdown, grocers charging higher rates for essential items in Jaora

Jaora: Whiile some people are struggling to get even the most basic ration in our country, some grocers are taking advantage of the situation by charging more than the printed rate on products. One such incident happened in Piploda village.

Complainant Pravin Singh Tanwar informed that a grocery shop in ward no 13 was charging more than the maximum retail price. He immediately called district superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari and informed him about the situation. Tanwar said that when he reached the shop to buy pan masala, the owner charged Rs 50 more than the printed rate. He then asked the grocer to provide a bill, which he denied. Piploda tehsildar Swati Tiwari, kasba patwari Ramesh Ravidas and station in-charge Anjul Mishra reached the scene. In his defence, store owner Sanjay Surana said that Tanwar took the product without paying him. He also produced a CCTV footage before the police.

The revenue department conducted statutory proceedings against two betel leaf shops. The government has taken special measures in the district as it shares borders with Rajasthan. Collector Ruchika Chauhan and others are conducting surprise inspections across the town.

Isolation wards as well have been made in government boys’ hostels and DIET building. Sanitisation work is going on every day, as informed by CMO Arti Garwal.