Madhya Pradesh: Transferring tehsildars, naib tehsildars in large numbers will affect administrative work adversely, says Rev Dept to State Election Commission

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue department has expressed its inability to implement instructions sent by the State Election Commission (SEC) wherein it has asked the government to transfer tehsildars and naib tehsildars posted at one place for more than three years or in their home districts.

Principal Secretary of revenue department, Manish Rastogi replied to the letter sent by the SEC this Friday. Rastogi in the letter said that large numbers of tehsildars and naib tehsildars will be affected if the order SEC will be implemented.

“Over 40% of tehsildars and naib tehsildars will be affected if the order is to be implemented, which means shifting of over 320 officials. Transferring them in large numbers will affect the administrative work adversely,” wrote PS revenue department in his letter dated November 11, 2021.

Moreover, Rastogi in his letter to the SEC, also suggested that civic body elections are not contested by the political parties and the model code of conduct remains enforce only at the civic body level. “Going by this reason, it is not necessary to transfer these officials,” wrote PS, Revenue, to SEC.

Earlier, State Election Commissioner has written letter to the state government to take adequate steps for implementation of model code of conduct for local body elections. According to rules, officials posted at a place for more than three years or posted in his home district should be shifted.

There was a similar response from the state police headquarters (Home Department) earlier. The police headquarters had responded to SEC saying that transferring police officials in such large numbers may create shortage of experienced people at the local police stations as the new ones would take time to get acquainted with their jurisdiction.

