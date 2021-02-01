Madhya Pradesh: Transfer orders for four senior IPS officers

BHOPAL: ADG, EOW, Rajiv Tandon has been promoted as a special D-G and transferred as a D-G of the special police establishment Lokayukta. The state government issued transfer orders for four senior IPS officers on Monday.

The ADG and managing director of the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation, Ajay Sharma, will be the new in-charge director-general of the Economic Offences Wing.

The other senior officer, ADG, Jails, Sudhir Kumar Sahi, has also been promoted to Special D-G and transferred as an SDG, Rail, Bhopal. Special D-G Arvind Kumar will be the new D-G, Jails.

The two posts, D-G, Jails, and D-G Lokayukta has been vacated as their officers, D-G, Jails, Sanjay Choudhary, and D-G Sanjay Rana retired on January 30. On Monday, the state government issued the appointment orders.