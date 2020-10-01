Madhya Pradesh: Transfer HM's brother posted at Jiwaji University, demands Congress

Congress has requested Election Commission to transfer brother of home minister Narottam Mishra who is posted as registrar at Jiwaji University, Gwalior.

Congress has alleged that Anand Mishra, registrar of Jiwaji University, is threatening and influencing students and staff members of government and private colleges to work in favour of BJP.

“Gwalior Chambal division has 16 assembly constituencies where by-elections are to be held. Mishra has been posted there for more than 10 years and is influencing people in areas like Guna, Bhind, Morena, Datia,” Congress party election work incharge JP Dhanopia said.