Madhya Pradesh: Transfer HM's brother posted at Jiwaji University, demands Congress

Congress has requested Election Commission to transfer brother of home minister Narottam Mishra who is posted as registrar at Jiwaji University, Gwalior.
Congress has alleged that Anand Mishra, registrar of Jiwaji University, is threatening and influencing students and staff members of government and private colleges to work in favour of BJP.
“Gwalior Chambal division has 16 assembly constituencies where by-elections are to be held. Mishra has been posted there for more than 10 years and is influencing people in areas like Guna, Bhind, Morena, Datia,” Congress party election work incharge JP Dhanopia said.
Mishra was shifted from Gwalior to Indore during 2018 elections but returned after Congress government was ousted by BJP.
In another complaint, Congress has asked the Commission to get official residence of Raksha Sironia vacated immediately as she is conducting election work from there. Raksha is contesting on BJP ticket from Bhander and hasn’t vacated her official residence.
Congress has also asked Election Commission to cancel 31 transfers ordered on September 29 that included IPS Sachin Atulkar who was transferred to Gwalior, RK Trivedi deputy controller food to Gwalior and DK Shrivastava to Morena. Model code of conduct prohibits transfers to places where elections are to be held.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)