 Madhya Pradesh Transco Improving Transmission System In Ujjain
Madhya Pradesh Transco Improving Transmission System In Ujjain

Managing director directed senior officials to regularly monitor Simhastha-2028 related works and complete them within the stipulated timeframe

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 12:05 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (M.P. Transco) is strengthening its transmission system in Ujjain. 

In the review meeting organised in this regard, managing director Sunil Tiwari directed senior officials to regularly monitor Simhastha-2028 related works and complete them within the stipulated timeframe and with high quality standards.

He instructed that the action plan should be prepared in such a way that all works are completed one year prior to Simhastha, so that there is sufficient time to ensure the stability and reliability of the transmission system. 

Senior officials from the Indore and Ujjain headquarters were present at the meeting.

Additional chief engineer Rajeev Agrawal informed that to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the Simhastha period, construction work for the 132 kV Chintaman substation has been started in the first phase. 

The tender process is underway for the proposed substation at Triveni Vihar, Ujjain. 

In addition, there is a proposal to upgrade the existing 20 MVA transformer at the 220 kV Shankarpur substation and install a new 50 MVA transformer.

Agrawal informed that the 132 kV network will be expanded at the 400 kV Tajpur (Ujjain) substation. 

A new 50 MVA capacity transformer will be installed here, and four new 33 kV feeders will be taken out.

