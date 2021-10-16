Madhya Pradesh: Tourist falls while taking selfie in wildlife sanctuary, dies

BHOPAL/DAMOH (Madhya Pradesh): A tourist reportedly died after he fell from a height of 800 metres while clicking selfie inside Veerangana Durgawati Wildlife Sanctuary in Damoh on Saturday. He was standing on Nazara point, a mountain-like structure from where he slipped at 8.30 am, police said.

He had not fallen on ground but was stuck below 100 feet from the top and teams of police and forest department had to search the body for over three hours.

According to Damoh police, Sneh Diwedi, 25, was a resident of Adhartal in Jabalpur. He had gone to sanctuary with his friends Harsh and Keshaw on Saturday.

At the time mishap, the guards were not present. His friends told police that while Sneh was clicking selfies, they were around but they failed to see him falling. As they could not locate him, they went back to Jabalpur. There, they informed his parents about the incident.

Later, all of them returned to Damoh and lodged a police complaint. Singrampur police outpost incharge Dharmendra Upadhyay said the teams of forest department and police launched a search operation in afternoon. The body was found stuck 100 metres below the Nazara point and was brought down, he said.

