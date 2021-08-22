Madhya Pradesh tourism bags awards for best wildlife & eco tourism, best state

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Tourism received awards for best wildlife & eco tourism state and best state for tourism marketing campaign in the 7th edition of ITCTA B2B International Tourism Expo & Conclave, 2021 held at Le Meridien Hotel in Delhi on Friday, as per an official release.

The awards were presented by principal secretary, tourism and public relations, government of Madhya Pradesh Sheo Shekhar Shukla who attended the function as the chief guest.

The best wildlife and eco tourism award was received by deputy director, MP Tourism Yuvraj Padole while the best tourism marketing campaign award was received by deputy director, MP Tourism Deepika Roy Choudhury.

As per the release, for active promotion of the state tourism, Madhya Pradesh Tourism has organized various promotional events like Orchha cultural festival, Mandu utsav, Jal mahotsav, Go heritage run, cycle safari and elephant safari. It also organised social media campaigns like Buffer me safar, Intezaar aapka, Intezaar khatm hua, Monsoon magic, Sab kuch jo dil chahe etc.

Earlier the deputy director Padole gave a brief presentation on Madhya Pradesh tourist attractions and initiatives like wildlife safaris, adventure activities, water sports, responsible tourism, wellness and mindful tourism, etc.

