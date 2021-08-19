Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Virendra Khatik evades hard questions, leaves press conference in a half

Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Social Justice Virendra Khatik has given a wide berth to the questions related to his not visiting flood hit areas for Jan Ashirwad Yatra and left the press conference in a half.

Khatik was in Gwalior on his one day visit to participate in the second phase of Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Thursday. He held a press conference before participating in the Yatra.

He evaded the questions related to his and his cabinet colleagues’ not visiting flood hit areas of Gwalior Chambal regions and inflations.

When journalists kept asking him to comment on inflations, he said that industries were shut down for the past two years because of coronavirus causing inflations in the country. “Now, the government is working to control inflation,” he said.

Replying to the opposition's allegation that BJP is organizing massive gatherings amid possibility of the third wave of pandemic, he said that Covid-19 protocols were being followed. “We are organizing multiple programmes to avoid massive gatherings,” he said.

While journalists kept asking hard questions, Khatik said that newly inducted union cabinet ministers were reaching out to the citizens through Jan Ashirwad Yatra as the opposition didn’t allow an introductory session of the newly inducted union ministers in Parliament. Later, he left the press conference.

