Madhya Pradesh: Toddler falls into 12-foot-deephole for power poles, rescued in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A one-and-a-half-year-oldfell into a 12-foot-deep and one-foot wide holeat Budhara village in Posra Tehsil of Morena district on Monday. The villagers rescued him and sent him to the district hospital.

The electricity department dug up the hole for installing poles, villagers said. The one-and-a-half-year-old boy, Jaswant the son of Banwari, fell into the pit when he was playing with others.

After digging the hole, the contractor left the area with machines. When the boy was not found at home, his family members began to search for him and his cries were heard from the hole.

The family of the boy informed the Sarpanch and other villagers about, and, immediately after that, a JCB machine was brought to the spot. The boy was rescued after over one hour’s operation.

After preliminary treatment at a health centre in Porsa, Jaswant was referred to the district hospital. The condition of the child improved. Jaswant’s father blamed the electricity department for the incident.

Action should be taken against the contractor of the electricity board for leaving the hole open, he said.

Second incident in a week

This was the second such incident in which a child fell into a ditch. Just four days ago an eight-year-old boy Tanmay Sahu fell into a bore well in a village in Betul district. The rescuers could not save the boy.

