Bhopal: Railways removing Annu Nagar shanties along Railway track

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway started removing shanties in Annu Nagar on Monday. Railways have to remove dwellers of 1100 shanties living in three colonies –Ayub Nagar, New Arif Nagar, and Annu Nagar on the ground anti-encroachment drive for 3rd track between the Bhopal-Indore route.

On Saturday, shanties dwellers had demonstrated at DIG Bungalow. Even a shanty dweller had reportedly died in shock and tension after the Railway administration intensified its anti-encroachment drive for removing shanties along Railway tracks.

District administration had assured of having talks with Railway officials to execute a plan of removing shanties phase-wise instead of going at one go.

According to shanties dwellers, around 7000 dwellers live in three shanties colonies - Ayub Nagar, New Arif Nagar, and Annu Nagar. The railway is removing them. These three shanties have developed along the track but they are living for the last 30 years. Our livelihood is linked to this area. If they are removed, they will have to face livelihood problems for families. Secondly, the education of our children will also be disturbed.