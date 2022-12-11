Bhopal: Rail Suvidha Samiti demands stoppage at Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Passenger trains whose stoppage was suspended during the Covid period sill don’t stop at Sant Hirdaram Nagar station. A large number of people used to board the trains at Sant Hirdaram Nagar railway station.

Rail Suvidha Sangharsh Samiti has agains appealed to authorities to restore stoppage. The members have threatened to launch agitation if their demand was not met.

The Samiti has demanded stoppage of Bhopal-Dahod passenger train, Bhopal-Indore-Bhopal and Bhopal-Chhindwara Express train at Sant Hirdaram Nagar raiaway station.

The members of Samiti had recently met MP Pragya Singh Thakur in this regard. Ratlam Railway Division operates the trains. The members had sent letter to Ratlam Railway Division but did not get a satisfactory reply.

Railway officials told Samiti members that the stoppage would be restored after the third lane from Ramganj Mandi was laid till Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

Railway board member Nitesh Lalwani said that he would raise issue in board meeting in New Delhi on December 13.

No option left

Rail Suvidha Sangharsh Samiti Parasram Asnani said, “We are demanding stoppage of half a dozen trains at Sant Hirdaram Nagar station that pass through it. Of them, three passenger trains should stop here under any circumstances. We have appealed to Bhopal and Ratlam Railway Division several times. Now, we have no option left but to launch agitation.”