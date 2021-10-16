e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 08:00 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Toddler crushed to death by municipal garbage van

The mother of the deceased came out to dump garbage in the vehicle when her daughter came near the front wheels of the van. The driver moved the vehicle suddenly and she came under the front wheel.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

BHOPAL/GWALIOR (Madhya Pradesh): A 2-year-old girl was crushed underneath a civic bodyís garbage van in Gwalior on Saturday morning. The toddler was playing inside her house and when her mother reached the vehicle to dump garbage, she followed her outside.

Police said the girl Kayu Agrawal lived in Kailash Talkies colony. Her mother Anshul Agrawal came out to dump garbage in the vehicle when Kayu went near the front wheels of the van. The driver moved the vehicle suddenly and she came under the front wheel.

Before the driver could realise and apply brakes, rear wheel too had passed over the girl. The accused driver stopped the vehicle and pulled the child from beneath and fled after handing her to her mother, said police.

Anshul ran towards a nearby hospital holding the child in her hands but she died on the way, said police. Incharge of Inderganj police station Mirza Asif Baig said case has been registered against driver Yousuf Khan. Search is on for him.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 08:00 PM IST
