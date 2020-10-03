Madhya Pradesh to observe one-day mourning for Kuwait's Amir

BHOPAL: State government of Madhya Pradesh declared one-day state on Sunday as a mark of respect to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait.

The Amir was admitted in Kuwait hospital after his health suddenly began to deteriorate in July. Leading to quick hospitalisation, the Amir was undergoing surgery in the Kuwait Hospital when he breathed his last.

Making the announcement, the state government said, "The government of MP has decided that there will be one-day state mourning on October 4 throughout the state. The tricolour will fly at half mast on all building and there will be no official entertainment programme on the day."

Sheikh Sabah, who drew on his decades as the oil-rich nation's top diplomat to push for closer ties with Iraq after the 1990 Gulf War and solutions to other regional crises, died Tuesday. He was 91.

In a Middle East replete with elderly rulers, Sheikh Sabah stood out for his efforts at pushing for diplomacy to resolve a bitter dispute between Qatar and other Arab nations that continues to this day.