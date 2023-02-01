Madhya Pradesh: Tigress T1, which gave birth to 13 cubs, found dead in Panna Reserve

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The remains of a dead tigress called T1 were found under mysterious conditions in Panna Tiger Reserve on Tuesday evening. A wildlife doctor checked the carcass remains of the tigress and said that the feline died a natural death due to old-age related problems. This tigress was known as the Mother of tigers as it gave birth to thirteen cubs in five litters.

Panna Tiger Reserve authorities said it was on Tuesday evening that patrolling staff spotted the remains of a tigress and passed the information to senior officers. Acting promptly, forest officers along with a dog squad rushed to the spot and conducted a search exercise. On Wednesday morning, a wildlife doctor examined the remains of a tigress. During the examination, the collar of the tigress was found. The tigress was collared in 2017.

As nothing suspicious was found during the examination, hence, it was concluded that the tigress died a natural death. The samples of tigress were sent to Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary College, Jabalpur and State Forensic Laboratory Sagar.

The Tigress T1 was brought to Panna Tiger Reserve from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve under tiger rehabilitation plan. After growing old, the tigress was unable to make a kill for herself, hence, it was feeding on the kills of other tigers. It was in July 2016 that it gave birth to cubs for the last time.

Normal age of a tiger in the wild is 14-15 years and this tigress lived her full life.

