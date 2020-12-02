Madhya Pradesh: Three minor girls die drowning in a pond in Shahdol district, CM condoles the death

BHOPAL: A pal of gloom descended at Shyamdih village where three minor girls, reported being cousin sisters, drowned in Murdaha pond under Shohagpur police station in Shahdol district on Wednesday afternoon. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan condoled the deaths of three, praying for peace of the departed souls.

As per police, five to six children of the village including four girls had gone to Murdaha pond to have a bath. Suddenly Neha Singh (5) started drowning and in an attempt to save her, Babi Singh (6) and Sandhya Singh (9) also drowned. “Bodies have been fished out. All the deceased are cousins in relation. Parents had moved to nearby paddy field for harvesting paddy after dropping children at pond site.”