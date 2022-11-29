Madhya Pradesh: Three journalists killed in road accident in Vidisha; CM announces ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh

Representative Image |

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Three local journalists were killed when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at around 9 pm on Monday on a turn near Lambakheda, Salamatpur police station in-charge Devendra Pal said.

The three persons, identified as Rajesh Sharma, Sunil Sharma and Narendra Dixit, died on the spot, he said.

The truck driver fled with the vehicle after the accident.

The police later seized the vehicle near Berkhedi, the official said.

The victims were returning from Bhopal after placing a printing order for their weekly publication, according to sources.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the death of the three journalists and announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh to the families of each of the deceased.