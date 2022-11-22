Vidisha: Pre-quarter final matches held on second day

FP Photo

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Pre-quarter final and other matches were played on the second day of Madhya Pradesh state ranking lawn tennis tournament on Tuesday, which is being jointly organised by Springfield World School and Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association (MPTA).

Chairman of the school Yogendra Rana said tournament would end on Saturday.

The tennis coach of the school, OP Tiwari stated that the second day of the tournament witnessed the second round of men’s singles, pre-quarter final rounds of Under-14 and Under-12 boys’ competition and the first round of men’s doubles matches. In the matches, the players from Indore, Gwalior, Betul, Bhopal, Vidisha, Jabalpur and Mhow performed well.

In the double’s match, Vidisha Zila panchayat CEO Dr Yogesh Barsat and Karan Rana defeated Dr Manoj Jain and Dr Mahendra Ahirwar by 9-4. In the single’s matches, Pushpendra Jat emerged as winner by beating Aryan Gorle by 9-2, while the third seeded player of the tournament, Utkarsh Tiwari, registered victory over Ojas Yadav by 6-2 and 6-1.

In a pulsating match between Harneet Khanuja of Jabalpur and Aryan Gorle, Gorle claimed victory over Khanuja by 6-4 and 7-5.