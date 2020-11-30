Madhya Pradesh: Three dozen colleges fail to update bank account with MP Online portal

About three dozen colleges have failed to update their bank accounts with the MP Online portal due to which the fees of students could not be transferred to the colleges concerned. The students are left in the lurch wondering if their admission would be confirmed.

As many as 45 colleges across the state, which include private and government institutions, have not updated their bank accounts with the MP Online portal. This has led to confusion among students of the second and third years of undergraduate courses and 3rd semester post-graduate students. These students were promoted according to the policy of the higher education department to the next level and were asked to submit the fees.

The students submitted their first instalment of fees, but that was not reflected on the higher education department’s portal. After a little investigation, it was found that these colleges had not linked their bank accounts with MP Online portal; therefore, the fees could not be transferred to the respective colleges, thereby leaving the admission process incomplete.

These colleges have been instructed to update their status by December 5 so that process can be completed. Officials of the higher education department said that the students would not suffer and their admissions would be considered finalised.