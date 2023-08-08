Madhya Pradesh: Three-Day Azadi Ke Rang Begins At Mithi Gobindram School | PTI

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The science department of Mithi Gobindram Public School organised a three-day ‘Azadi Ke Rang’ which started from Monday. The purpose of the event was to inform the students about the contribution of freedom fighters.

Director of academics Gopal Girdhari, principal Ajay Bahadur Singh, vice-principal Asha Changlani and others were also present at the function.

Girdhari told the students that thousands of people sacrificed to achieve freedom from the British rule.

Everyone should be grateful to those who laid down their lives to free India from the clutches of the British, he said, adding that it is the duty of every citizen to defend the country’s unity and integrity.

According to Chaglani, freedom can neither be achieved without sacrifice nor defended and urged the students to be disciplined.

As part of the event a competition was organised and the winners were feted.

