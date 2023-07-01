 Madhya Pradesh: Think Twice Before You keep Bikes Outside Lakshman Rekha In Narmadapuram
Else, you have to pay a heavy fine.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Think Twice Before You keep Bikes Outside Lakshman Rekha In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Think twice before you keep your bikes beyond the white lines drawn outside the shops across the city. Remember, the white line is the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ and keeping bikes outside it means the person concerned has to pay a heavy fine.

So says a notice issued by the district administration. Besides the big business centres, whose vehicles are parked on roads, have been asked to keep away from doing it. A notice has also been issued to those business houses.

The district administration has decided to set up parking lots at different places in the city. For this, city magistrate Sampada Saraf, sub-divisional officer of police Parag Saini, chief municipal officer of Nagar Palika Navneet Pandey, deputy superintendent of police (traffic) Santosh Mishra, TI (traffic) Umshanker Yadav identified several places for setting up parking space.  

Illegal Kiosks Would Be Removed From The City To Improve The Transport System

According to sources, a decision on the setting up of parking lots will be taken after mulling over the areas identified for it. Saraf has made a plan for the parking lots and to improve the transport system in the city. She took advice from journalists on Friday and talked to businessmen on Saturday about the issue.

President of the traders’ association assured the district administration that they would cooperate with the officials in keeping the city neat and clean and chaos-free. Saraf said traffic volunteers would be appointed to monitor the traffic system, and school students, social workers and voluntary organisations were asked to come forward for this.

Saraf also said illegal kiosks would be removed from the city to improve the transport system. The vegetable and fruit markets will be arranged, she said. She interacted with legislator Sitasaran Sharma, police officials, and people’s representatives to improve the traffic system by removing encroachments. The issue of beautifying the city and keeping it clean also came up at the discussion, official sources said.   

