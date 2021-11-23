Madhya Pradesh: Swimming team leaves Thursday for national championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-member team will take part in the 17th National Masters Swimming Championship to be held in Mangalore in Karnataka from November 26-28. The team will leave on Thursday, Bhopal Swimmers’ Association secretary Ramkumar Khilrani said.

The minister of micro, small and medium enterprise Om Prakash Saklecha distributed kits to swimmers and wished them good luck.

The championship is being organised by Karnataka State Swimmers’ Association for the swimmers over 25 years of age.

The members of the team include KC Raikwar, Vikram Botham, Yogendra Temre, Saurabh Sen, Santosh Kumar Verma, Saksham Shukla, Shiv Yogi, Shahzad Khan, Dilip Joshi, Sanjay Parmar, Vikram B, CL Bamaniya,Subhash Jain, Saddam Khan, Subhash Jain and Rajkumar Khilrani in men’s category.

Smita Sharma, Babita Chourey, Kamaljeet Kaur, Nanda Maujoomdar, Sita Sinha, Namita Sharma, Deeksha Kushwah, Arshi Lambhate and Poornima Joshi will represent the state in the women’s category.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 08:08 PM IST