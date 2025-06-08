 Madhya Pradesh: Surya Mitra Krishi Yojana To Provide Cheaper Daytime Electricity To Farmers
Small-scale investors, including farmers can participate in bidding

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 08, 2025, 11:07 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To provide cheap electricity to farmers during the daytime, the state government has launched the Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder Yojana. Under the scheme, power supplied during the day will be significantly cheaper than thermal power.

This will also provide relief to power companies, and reduce dependence on coal-based electricity to some extent.

Addressing a press conference, renewable energy minister Rakesh Shukla said the scheme is set to be revolutionary, as its entire focus is on providing electricity to farmers during the day.

Speaking about the scheme, the minister said that each feeder will be separated, and based on its production capacity, bidding will be done. Investors, and also the farmers can take part in the bidding process.

In other states, only large investors participate in 100 MW projects, making it inaccessible for farmers. In Madhya Pradesh, bidding will be allowed for smaller projects of even 5 MW, making it more accessible.

ACS Manu Shrivastava said that the scheme will benefit investors as well as farmers. Besides, under the scheme, MP Power Management Companies will get electricity at lower rates

