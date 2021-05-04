Madhya Pradesh: Survey being done sans kits in Sehore, lives of Aganwadi workers in danger

Sehore: The health department has yet to provide proper kits to the frontline workers.
Such workers have been asked to do door-to-door surveys of the people suffering from cough, cold, headache and fever, and send the information to the health department.
A team comprising Asha and Aganwadi workers and ANMs is working under the sub-divisional officers.
These workers are facing the danger of being afflicted with the coronavirus because of a lack of kit to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
These frontline workers have not been given PPE kits, jacket, boots, gloves, sanitiser and other things required to protect oneself from the infection.
Each worker and each assistant has only been given four masks.
Directed to work from May 1 to 10
The team of frontline workers has been asked to complete the door-to-door survey by May 10. The survey has started on May 1. The teams formed to survey different areas across the state have to send the report to the health department within that period.
They have yet to get incentive money
A worker has told Free Press that the administration is asking the Aganwadi workers to do more work when compared to the salary they are getting. Last year, the Asha, Usha workers and assistants surveyed each house during the pandemic, but they did not get incentive money. The civic body has also asked them to survey foodstuff but they did not get any payment against the work they have done. They are working risking their lives at the time of corona pandemic, he said, adding that they should get kits.
According to the development officer of the Women and Child Development Department, Prafulla Khatri, the government has set up the teams which are working under sub-divisional officers.
His department has not given them any equipment which must have been given to them by the civic body and panchayats, Khatri has said.