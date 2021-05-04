Bhopal: City litterateurs mourn scribe Prabhu Joshi's death

BHOPAL: Litterateurs from the city mourned the death of writer, painter and journalist Prabhu Joshi, who passed away in Indore on Tuesday due to Covid-19.

Padma Shri Dr Gyan Chaturvedi said that in Joshiís demise, he has lost a close friend and the literary world, a genius. "His death is like the collapse of a Banyan tree," the author said. He said that Joshi experimented with language and style to produce a new kind of fiction. Many of his stories and novels were incomplete and many were unpublished. Prabhu was also a painter who did great work using watercolours.

Chaturvedi said that he has been talking with Joshi every day for the past 50 years. "Yesterday night, he told me that everyone loves friends with good qualities. A real friend is one who loves you with all your vices and shortcomings," he said.

Culture Minister Usha Thakur remembered Joshi as a painter, story writer, editor and TV film producer. Gajanan Madhav Muktibodh Fellowship awarded by the state Culture Department was conferred on Joshi, she said.

Satirist Anjani Chauhan said that the demise of Prabhu Joshi is his personal loss. Journalist and CPI leader Shailendra Shaily said that it is a big loss of in art and literature and art world.