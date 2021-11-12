Madhya Pradesh: Summery revision in voters' list EPIC by November 30

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Summery revision in EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) will be done by November 30 with reference of January 1, 2022, as qualifying date for all, according to district administration officials. List was published on November 1, after instruction of Election commission of India (ECI) and Claims and objections will be entertained by November 30.

For correction of mistake, people have to fill form no-8 and for inclusion of new voters, form no-6 has to be submitted at BLOs (Booth level officers) with documents of age and address. For deletion of name from list, voters have to fill form no-7 and submit at BLOs who will get EPIC corrected and rectified. Youths completing 18 years of age can avail the opportunity.

ECI has directed to undertake Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1,2022, as the qualifying date, in all the States/UTs. The revision schedule is prepared in such a manner that the electoral rolls are finally published much before National Voters' Day (25th January of every year) so that EPICs generated for new electors especially young voters (18-19 years) can be distributed to them in ceremonial manner on the day of NVD.

At the time of publication of draft roll, the final roll, plus supplements prepared during continuous updation thereafter will be integrated and amalgamated after removing all deletion and clubbing familiar members together. Part wise supplements of additions, deletions and corrections made during the period of continuous updation shall be prepared and kept in record for future reference.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:18 AM IST