Madhya Pradesh: Summary revision of voters’ list for panchayats on anvil

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Election Commission has releases summary revision programme of voters’ list of panchayats.

In the context of the ordinance (number 14, dated November 21, 2021) issued by the State Government, the State Election Commission issued a programme for a brief revision of the voters lists of the affected gram panchayats here on Wednesday.

State Election Commission secretary BS Jamod said that on the basis of the earlier delimitation, the aadhar patrak (base sheet) of panchayat-wise ward division is to be prepared by November 25, 2021, marking the new area division.

The process of shifting the voters identified as per the aadhar patrak to the area-wise control table has to be completed by November 26.

Public publication of photo-less format voter list will be done on November 29, 2021 at gram panchayat and other designated places. Claims and objections will be taken from November 29 to December 3 on the process of shifting the voters on the basis of delimitation. The claims and objections received will be addressed by December 4. Public publication of the final voter list containing photos will be done on December 6, 2021 at gram panchayat and other designated places.

This revision will be limited to the entry of voters registered in the last published electoral roll at the appropriate place. No action will be taken to add or delete new names during this period.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Chhindwara man jogs by river Ganga appealing to climate

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 12:23 AM IST