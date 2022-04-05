Madhya Pradesh: Sub registrar takes bribe of Rs 1 lakh, arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offence Wing in Rewa has arrested sub-registrar Jai Singh Sikarwar and another person posted at department of stamps in Shahdol on the charges of taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The EOW SP Virendra Jain told Free Press that a complaint was filed by service provider Rajesh Mishra on April 4. He said that the sub-registrar posted at registration office in Shahdol Jai Singh Sikarwar demanded Rs 2 lakh to provide registered documents.

A team led Pravin Chaturvedi on Tuesday reached the office. Mishra asked for registered papers from Jai Singh who told Mishra to take documents from his acquaintance Diwakar Dwivedi.

When Mishra asked for the papers, Dwivedi demanded Rs 2 lakh. Mishra told him that he had only Rs 1 lakh to which Dwivedi agreed. As soon as Mishra handed over Rs 1 lakh, the team caught Dwivedi red-handed. The police arrested Jai Singh and Diwakar Dwivedi under sections of Corruption Act.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:32 PM IST