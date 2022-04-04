e-Paper Get App
Shahdol: Lokayukta arrests forest ranger for taking bribe of Rs 50,000

Forest ranger Mahendra Singh Yadav, posted in Jaisingh Nagar in Shahdol, had demanded Rs 2 lakh from a person for the release of his two tractor-trolleys seized in connection with illegal sand transportation.

FP News Service | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

Representative Image
Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE) of the state Lokayukta arrested a forest ranger for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Shahdol district on Monday, an official said.

Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) Gopal Singh Dhakad said that the forest ranger Mahendra Singh Yadav, posted in Jaisingh Nagar in Shahdol, had demanded Rs 2 lakh from a person for the release of his two tractor-trolleys seized in connection with illegal sand transportation.

After that the man approached the Lokayukta's SPE and lodged a complaint against the ranger. Following the complaint, the team laid a trap and arrested Yadav red handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further proceedings were on, he added.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 04:39 PM IST