MP: Stuck In Borewell For 22 Hours, Sehore's 2.5-Year-Old Girl Further Slids Below 50 Feet; Visuals Surface

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Rescue operations continued on Wednesday in Mungoali village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district to pull out the two-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in a field here a day ago, district authorities said.

Sehore District Collector Ashish Tiwari told ANI that the girl, who was stuck at a depth of 20 feet, has slid further below 50 feet.

The official said that a rescue operation that has been going on for over 22 hours is being conducted with the help of earth-moving machines, was taking time due to the presence of rocky ground in the area.

Rescue operation in full swing in Mungaoli village of Sehore district to rescue a 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell while playing in the field.

According to the information, the girl fell into the borewell while she was playing in the field. The incident occurred in Mungavali village under Mandi police station limits in the district around 2 pm on June 6. The girl has been identified as Shristi Kushwaha.

Upon getting the information about the incident, the administration reached along with a team at the spot and started the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure that the girl is pulled out safely. He took to Twitter and said that the team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have started the process of evacuating her from the borewell.

He further said that he is also in touch with the district authorities and he was praying for the minor's well-being.

