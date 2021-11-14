Madhya Pradesh: Strong Opposition essential for democracy, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Strong Opposition is essential to maintain true spirit of democracy. It is necessary in Centre as well as in the states, said senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday. He was in city to attend a private function.

The senior Congress leader avoided questions on central Congress leadership or his relations with the BJP. When asked about PM Modi's 'true friend' remark on Azad's farewell from Rajya Sabha, he replied that it was a Parliamentary courtesy.

'Meeting of leaders from different political parties was common. Differing on views does not mean personal enmity. But times have changed. Even courtesy calls and meetings of leaders from different political parties are seen with suspicion,' said Azad.

'Had one seen my photographs with Atal Bihari Vajpayee or LK Advani, the present-day media might have started speculating about changing loyalties. 'I had cordial relations with leaders of all political parties,' he added.

Azad expressed anguish on current state of politics. 'Communalism, casteism, regionalism, corruption have overpowered politics. Only political leaders of the pre-independence era are given respect. Todayís netas are termed as goons and looked down upon,' he said.

When asked about impact of abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Azad said that there was no impact. There is no change in scale of terrorism pre and post abrogation of Article 370, said Azad.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 10:11 PM IST