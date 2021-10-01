Madhya Pradesh: State U19 women stays on top of league, defeats Haryana by 81 runs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh wins by 81 runs against Haryana on Friday at BCCI Women’s Under-19 One Day Trophy being held at Vizag.

Winning the toss, Haryana chose to field first losing the advantage they could have had batting first on the pitch of YS Reddy cricket stadium.

Madhya Pradesh captain and opener Anushka Sharma partnered with opener Naini Rajput to score 81 runs off 23.5 overs.

Sharma claimed another half-century of the tournament scoring 51 off 81 balls while Naini scored 31 off 77 balls.

Losing only six wickets, the team set up a score of 191. The batting line-up of MP put up a strong performance making the target difficult to chase for Haryana.

In response, Haryana collapsed scoring 110 runs off 45.2 overs.

MP all-rounder Saumya Tiwari took five wickets in total to restrict the chasers. Vaishnavi and Sanskriti took two wickets each and the captain took one.

Opener Neha Sharma from Haryana scored 24 while opener and captain Sonia Mendhiya scored 21 runs. Both were bowled by Vaishnavi.

Madhya Pradesh now stands at the top of the points table in the league with eight points while Haryana is at third.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:58 PM IST