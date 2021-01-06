Madhya Pradesh: State to stop poultry business with certain south Indian states temporarily to prevent avian flu

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held an emergency meeting on bird flu spread in the state with medical education minister Vishwas Sarang and senior officials at his residence on Wednesday morning.

“The situation is not critical in the state. We have taken precautionary measures. But we have to be careful,” Chouhan said at the meeting and directed that all the districts be informed about the Centre’s guidelines in this regard. At the meeting, it was decided to stop poultry business and trade of other birds with certain states of south India for limited period of time to check spread of avian flu in Madhya Pradesh.

The chief minister asked animal husbandry department officials to remain alert and generate awareness about prevention of bird flu in the state. At the meeting, it was decided to take samples from poultry farm in every district for tests.

Those present at the meeting included chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bais, additional chief secretary Mohammed Suleman among others.