e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi to bring home 157 artefacts, antiquities handed over to him by USCOVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,276 new cases, 58 deaths, 3,723 recoveries Confirmed! Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar to join Congress on September 28
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 01:52 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State sees 16 fresh COVID-19 cases

The recovery count in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 7,81,852, leaving the state with 118 active cases.
PTI
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,487 on Saturday with the addition of 16 cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,518, the official added.

The recovery count in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 7,81,852, leaving the state with 118 active cases.

With 67,595 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Madhya Pradesh went up to 1,82,47,709 on Saturday, the official added.

A total of 6,07,88,981 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 4,96,367 doses on Saturday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,487, new cases 16, death toll 10,518 (no change), recovered 7,81,852, active cases 118, number of tests so far 1,82,47,709.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: State sees 12 new COVID-19 cases

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 01:52 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal