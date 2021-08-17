Madhya Pradesh: State sees 11 new COVID-19 cases; active infections at 95

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,054, after 11 persons tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

The toll in the state stands at 10,515, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,81,444, the official said, adding that the state is left with 95 active cases.

With the addition of 68,740 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state went up to 1,56,55,846, the official said.

As per an official release, 3,84,98,112 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 37,169 jabs were given during the day.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,054, new cases 11, death toll 10,515 (no change), recovered 7,81,444, active cases 95, number of tests so far 1,56,55,846.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 09:15 PM IST