Madhya Pradesh: State reports seven new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 126

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,360 on Tuesday with the addition of seven fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, he added.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,717, leaving the state with 126 active cases, he said.

With 63,432 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 1,75,20,611, the official added.

An official release said 5,21,53,251 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, including 1,56,396 on Tuesday.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:59 PM IST